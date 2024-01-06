KCPD: Missing 66-year-old woman has been safely located

UPDATE, 4:36 p.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Olds has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY, 4:23 p.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate Bonnie Jean Olds, 66.

Olds was last seen on foot near the 2900 block of Brighton Avenue around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

Olds is described as a white female with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information pertaining to Olds' whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (816)-234-5043.

