Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for the public's help to find a missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police want the public's help to find a missing man last seen two weeks ago in the city's historic Northeast area.

Brice Gabbert, 45, is white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, according to a KCMO PD news release.

Gabbert also has distinctive tattoos on his right arm.



He was last seen after he left work at 2 p.m. on July 12 in the area of Independence Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

Police said Gabbert uses public transportation to move around the city.

He also frequents Martin City in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Anyone with information about Brice Gabbert should call 911.

