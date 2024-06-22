Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for the public's help to find a missing man considered dangerous

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department asked for the public's help Friday to find a missing man they describe as dangerous.

Daniel Hicks, 21, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. Friday in the area of East 63rd Street and Park Avenue in east Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Hicks is Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Police said Hicks has short black dreads with faded blond tips.

He was wearing blue hospital scrubs.

Police said Hicks, if spotted, should not be approached.

Anyone who sees or has information about Daniel Hicks should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.