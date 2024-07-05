Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for public's help to find missing woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who needs immediate medical treatment.

Police said Jada Kimbrough, 27, was last seen just after midnight near East 12th Street and Michigan Avenue.

Jada is Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds, according to police.

Police said Jada wore gray pants and an orange long sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information about Jada Kimbrough should call 911.

