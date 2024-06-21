Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for the public's help to find two missing brothers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department needs the public's help to find two missing brothers.

Javion A. Cruz-Smalls, 12, and his brother, Emiliano Cruz-Smalls, 11, were last seen walking together at 4 p.m. today near East Eighth Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, police said.

Javion is Black, 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to police.

He was wearing a gray, sleeveless shirt with a shark on the front, black shorts with blue and orange trim and black shoes.

Javion has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Emiliano is Black, 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds.

Police said he was wearing an orange T-shirt, peach-colored pajama shorts and gray Vans shoes.

His hair is black, shaved on both sides of his head.

He has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Javion and Emiliano Cruz-Smalls should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.