Kansas City, Missouri, police safely locate missing 10-year-old boy

UPDATE | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says Hassan has been safely located and reunited with family.

ORIGINAL STORY | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Hassan Javid was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30, in the area of 44th Street and Vermont Avenue.

Hassan is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 118 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a pair of gray sweatpants.

Police said Hassan has been diagnosed with autism and is non-verbal.

Anyone with information about Hassan should call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.