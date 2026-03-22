Kansas City, Missouri, police ask for the public's help to locate missing 12-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Lyric English was last seen at around 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of Gregory Boulevard and U.S. 71 Highway and is believed to have been on foot.

Lyric is described as a Black female, four feet, 11 inches tall, 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, purple basketball shorts, and black Crocs.

Police said Lyric's family is worried about Lyric due to her young age.

Anyone with information about Lyric should call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

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