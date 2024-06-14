Kansas City, Missouri, police ask public for information in Sunday shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are asking the public to share any information relating to a shooting Sunday night.

Police say that around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Monroe Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located an adult male who had been struck by gunfire.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He remained in critical condition on Friday.

No suspects are in custody.

"Detectives are looking for anyone who may have saw something, heard something, or who has any informational at all," KCPD shared in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the KCPD Assault Squad at 816-234-5227.

