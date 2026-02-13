Kansas City, Missouri, police asking for help to find missing 23-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 23-year-old woman.

Tricia Schnoor was last seen at 4:50 p.m. Thursday near East 87th Street and Freemont Avenue in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Tricia is Black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a light blue jumpsuit, pink shoes and a purple backpack.

Anyone with information about Tricia Schnoor should call 911.

