Kansas City, Missouri, police asking for public's help to find 2 missing 17-year-old girls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two missing 17-year-old girls.

Police said Jessika Olsen and Selana Campos were last seen at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, near the 5900 block of East 119th Street in KCMO.

Olsen is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a colorful shirt and black pants with red shoes, according to police.

Selana Campos is white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a burgundy sweater and gray pants.

The two girls left a group home and are believed to be together.

Anyone with information about Jessika Olsen and Selana Campos should call 911.

