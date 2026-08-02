Kansas City, Missouri, police asking for public's help to find missing 11-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 11-year-old boy.

Daniel Claton was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 13th Street and Lydia Avenue in KCMO.

Daniel is 4 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying a green backpack.

Police said Daniel's family is worried for his well-being.

Anyone with information about Daniel should call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

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