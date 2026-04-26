Kansas City, Missouri, police safely locate missing 13-year-old boy

UPDATE | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said 13-year-old Jeremiah Mason has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jeremiah Mason was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Saturday near the 3400 block of Wyoming Street in KCMO.

Jeremiah is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Jeremiah should call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.