Kansas City, Missouri, police asking for public's help to find missing 17-year-old male

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, police department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old male.

Robenson Millard was last seen about 5 p.m. walking north from East 49th Street and Troostwood Avenue, police said.

Millard is Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He wore a white T-shirt, camo pants, and black slides.

Anyone with information about Millard should call 911.

