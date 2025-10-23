Kansas City, Missouri, police asking for public's help to find missing, endangered 15-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy.

Kayden Nguyen was last seen in the area of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Beacon Avenue in KCMO at around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Nguyen is a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Nguyen was wearing all black clothing, according to police.

Police said Nguyen's family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

If located, do not approach Nguyen and call 911 or KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043.

