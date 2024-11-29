Kansas City, Missouri, police asking for public's help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department wants the public's help to find a missing 69-year-old man.

Dwight Jamison was last seen at 11:28 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day near East 68th and Campbell streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jamison is Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He wore a black, long-sleeve T-shirt and black pants.

Jamison uses a wheelchair.

He is on dialysis and needs his medications, police said.

Anyone with information about Dwight Jamison should call 911.



