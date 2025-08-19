Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department asking for public's help to find missing 12-year-old girl.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help Monday night to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Jamari Oneal was last seen by her family on Monday at about 6:25 p.m.

She was walking in the area of East 41st Street and Garfield Avenue.

Jamari is Black, 5 feet tall, and weighs 125 pounds, police said.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pajama pants, and gray Crocs.

Anyone with information about Jamari Oneal is asked to call 911.

