Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department asking for public's help to find missing 49-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 49-year-old woman.

Heather Nolen was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, walking near the intersection of Longview Road and Richmond Avenue in KCMO.

Nolen is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair in a bun and hazel eyes. She is wearing a multi-colored hoodie and blue jeans.

Police said she is suffering from unknown mental health issues and may be a danger to herself.

Anyone with information about Nolen should call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

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