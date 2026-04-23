Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department asking for public's help to find missing 71-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 71-year-old man.

Randy Phillips was last seen at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 600 block of East Armour Boulevard in KCMO.

Phillips is Black, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a black shirt, a black jacket, green pants and a black hat.

Police said Phillips' family is concerned about his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about Phillips should call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

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