Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department asking for public's help to find missing 75-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help Monday night to find a missing 75-year-old woman.

Police said Deborah Foster was last seen about 2 p.m. at 575 NW 68th St. in KCMO.

Foster is Black, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Her hair is gray and her eyes are brown, police said.

Foster was last seen wearing a heavy gray robe with a hood and gray pants.

She suffers from cognitive impairment, according to police.

Anyone with information about Foster should call 911.

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