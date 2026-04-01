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Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department thanks the public for help finding missing woman

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UPDATE: April 3, 8:52a.m. | Police say Kathryn has been located and is safe.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman last seen wearing a blue hospital gown.

Kathryn Welty, 40, was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday walking east in the 2600 block of East Meyer Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

Welty is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she is believed to be homeless.

Anyone with information about Welty should call the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or 911.

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