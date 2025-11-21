Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department asks for public's help to find missing Northland woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing 57-year-old woman.

Wendy Hubbard was last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of NW 73rd Terrace in the Northland.

Hubbard is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to police.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

No information was available on what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Wendy Hubbard should call 911.

