Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department investigating Christmas homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday morning.

KCPD said that officers were called to Raytown Road and 51st Street for sounds of shots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a deceased male.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

