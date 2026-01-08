Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department investigating homicide in the 6600 block of Monroe

Lily O'Shea Becker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon in the 6600 block of Monroe Avenue.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, they found a man shot to death outside a house in the area.

No word on what led to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

