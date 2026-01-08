Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department investigating homicide in the 6600 block of Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday afternoon in the 6600 block of Monroe Avenue.

Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, they found a man shot to death outside a house in the area.

No word on what led to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

