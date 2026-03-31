Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department looking for thief who stole elderly woman's purse

KANSAS CITY. MO. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a woman who reportedly stole an elderly woman's purse.

Police say just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 17, an unknown suspect pushed an elderly woman to the ground and stole her purse while she was putting flowers on her husband's headstone in Independence.

Minutes later, the suspect used the victim's stolen debit card at the Express Stop at 8501 Winner Road, per KCPD.

If you know who the suspect is or her whereabouts, call KCPD Det. Mark Spiegel at 816-413-3425, email him at mark.spiegel@kcpd.org or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.