Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to double shooting Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting that left two people injured.

Police say reports of the shooting came in around 1:05 p.m. KCPD is not yet sure where the shooting took place.

The victims arrived to the QuikTrip near 87th Street and Interstate 435 following the shooting.

One of the victims is in life-threatening condition, while the other is in stable condition.

Police have responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .