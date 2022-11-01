Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responds to serious-injury shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a serious-injury shooting shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers arrived to the scene at 10500 East 42nd St. after receiving reports of the shooting.

Upon arrival, police located one victim in serious condition.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.

