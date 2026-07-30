Kansas City, Missouri, police find man shot to death inside car Thursday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car Thursday morning.

A Kansas City, Missouri, police spokesperson said around 8:40 a.m, police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle damaged by gunfire. When they looked inside, they saw an unconscious adult male in the car.

Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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