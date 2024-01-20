Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate after male victim dies in south KC shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting after a male was found dead in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the 10700 block of Marsh Avenue on a report of the sound of shots fired.

The report was updated to a shooting before police arrived to the scene.

According to KCPD, callers told police that they heard the sound of shots fired and saw a victim on the ground after looking out the window.

After arriving, officers were brought to a male victim who was struck by gunfire.

EMS responded to the scene and declared the victim deceased.

KCPD detectives and investigators processed the scene for evidence and searched for witnesses who may have seen or heard anything relating to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 could be available for information submitted through the hotline.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.