Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate early morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide.

At 4:15 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Elmwood.

Upon arriving to the scene, KCPD says they discovered a man who had been shot inside a residence.

EMS responded and announced that the man died on the scene.

KCPD does not have any suspect information at this time. Detectives and crime scene personnel are actively investigating and processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .