Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate homicide after man dies from gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was struck by gunfire overnight near Prospect Avenue.

Just after midnight on Sunday, KCPD was dispatched to a reported EMS call in the 6200 block of Prospect Avenue.

Upon arrival to the scene, KCPD located an unresponsive adult male lying in the parking lot of a nearby business.

Police initially believed the man was suffering from a medical emergency and provided aid. It was later discovered that the victim had been shot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

KCPD is investigating the circumstances of the shooting and has begun to process evidence at the scene and speak with witnesses.

No persons of interest have been identified and nobody is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted through the TIPS hotline.

