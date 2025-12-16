Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate homicide in 4000 block of Brooklyn Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the 4000 block of Brooklyn Avenue after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that sustained gunshot damage and located an adult male victim inside the vehicle suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was declared deceased on the scene.

Crime Scene personnel and homicide detectives began canvassing the area for evidence and to gather any witness information.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

It is being investigated as a homicide at this time.

