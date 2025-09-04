Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate man’s June 22 death as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have classified a man’s death on June 22, 2025, as a homicide.

Around 2:45 a.m. on June 22, police were called to assist KCMO firefighters on a physical disturbance in the 3600 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Officers arrived and located an unconscious victim lying on the floor.

The victim, later identified as Darriyun Webb, 50, was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him deceased.

On Sept. 4, a KCPD spokesperson said the man’s death was ruled a homicide by the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The spokesperson said a suspect was identified and interviewed by detectives the morning of the death.

It’s not immediately clear if any charges have yet been filed.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.