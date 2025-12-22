Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate Monday homicide on E 16th Street, 2nd possible crime scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have launched an investigation into a homicide reported late Monday morning.

Police say just after 10 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to 27th & Quincy on a reported stabbing.

Officers arrived and found an adult female suffering from laceration wounds. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

While on scene, police received information about the location of a possible suspect.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of E. 16th Street where they located possible crime scene evidence. They were directed inside a residence where an adult female was suffering from unknown bodily trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

A person of interest was taken into custody pending further information.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the incidents and if the scenes are related.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.