Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate Monday morning homicide in 4900 block of Michigan Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 4900 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Monday on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives say the preliminary investigation revealed an argument between two men resulted in gunfire.

An adult male is in custody and is being questioned as the investigation continues, police said.

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