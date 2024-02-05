Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate suspicious death Monday near 31st, Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Monday morning.

Police say that a bus driver saw a body near E 31st Street and Indiana Avenue.

KCPD determined the death was suspicious and officers responded to the area.

KSHB 41 News is on the scene to bring you the latest details as they become available.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

