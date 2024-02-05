Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigate suspicious death Monday near 31st, Indiana

Suspicious death 31st, Indiana
Tim Hellhake/KSHB
KCPD is investigating a suspicious death on Monday, Feb. 5 at 31st Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 8:47 AM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 09:47:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Monday morning.

Police say that a bus driver saw a body near E 31st Street and Indiana Avenue.

KCPD determined the death was suspicious and officers responded to the area.

KSHB 41 News is on the scene to bring you the latest details as they become available.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

