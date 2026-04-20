Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating 2 unrelated fatal shootings Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating two unrelated deadly shootings that occurred Sunday.

One of the shootings was at East 110th Terrace and Greenwood Road, per police.

Police said one person is dead after being transported to the hospital from that location.

The second shooting was near East 87th Street and Fremont Avenue, according to police.

That shooting also involved a person who was transported to the hospital and is now deceased.

Police said there is currently no information indicating the two shootings are connected.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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