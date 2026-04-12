Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating early Sunday afternoon homicide at 27th, Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead early Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 27th Street and Troost Avenue on a reported shooting.

As officers arrived, they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the critically injured victim to a local hospital.

He was declared deceased at the hospital a short time later by medics.

No one is in custody, according to police.

Police said detectives are working to determine what led to shots being fired and the man being struck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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