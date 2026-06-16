Kansas City, Missouri police investigating fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 58th and Wabash just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

Police were on patrol at 55th and Prospect when they heard gunshots to the south and 911 received calls for sound of shots near 58th and Wabash.

Officers arrived and found a man unresponsive with gunshot wounds in front a residence there.

EMS declared him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in front of the residence with one or more people when they heard gunshots and realized the victim was struck.

There is no information on a suspect and no one is currently in custody.

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