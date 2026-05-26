Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating fatal shooting in the 5800 block of Michigan Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening in the 5800 block of Michigan Avenue.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.