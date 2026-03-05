Man found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in an apartment in northeast Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called at about 4:30 p.m. by a resident in an apartment building in the 1200 block of Askew Avenue.

The resident told police he had gone to another apartment and found an adult man who had been shot.

A police spokesman said Thursday night that investigators were trying to find out if the victim lived in the building or was visiting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the 22nd homicide of the year in KCMO. There had been 24 homicides in the city at this time last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

