Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Man found shot to death Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri

Askew fatal shooting.JPG
Brian Luton/KSHB
Askew fatal shooting.JPG
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in an apartment in northeast Kansas City, Missouri.

Police were called at about 4:30 p.m. by a resident in an apartment building in the 1200 block of Askew Avenue.

The resident told police he had gone to another apartment and found an adult man who had been shot.

A police spokesman said Thursday night that investigators were trying to find out if the victim lived in the building or was visiting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was the 22nd homicide of the year in KCMO. There had been 24 homicides in the city at this time last year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Sidebar.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us