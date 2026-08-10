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Kansas City, Missouri, police identify woman shot to death Sunday night

homicide map 25th and jackson
KSHB 41
Map of Sunday night homicide
homicide map 25th and jackson
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police on Monday identified a woman shot to death Sunday night on the city's east side.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue on a reported shooting.

Officers found 47-year-old Alexis Rayford in a grassy area outside a house with a gunshot wound.

Rayford died a short time later at a hospital.

Police said they have no information on why Rayford was murdered or what led to the deadly shooting.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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