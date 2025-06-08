Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating homicide in 900 block of E. Armour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 900 block of East Armour Boulevard.

Officers were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Sunday on a medical call, per KCPD.

Police said the caller arrived home and found a man unresponsive with "unknown injuries."

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man inside an apartment. He died at the scene.

Due to the crime occurring in an apartment, detectives are hopeful there are "many potential witnesses."

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

