KCPD investigating double homicide near 67th Street and Walrond Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double homicide on Thursday afternoon.

Two people died after being shot inside a car near east 67th Street and Walrond Avenue.

This marks the city's 42nd homicide in 2021 according to homicide analysis by KCPD.

This is a developing story and will be updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .