KCPD investigating double homicide near 67th Street and Walrond Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a double homicide on Thursday afternoon.
Two people died after being shot inside a car near east 67th Street and Walrond Avenue.
This marks the city's 42nd homicide in 2021 according to homicide analysis by KCPD.
This is a developing story and will be updates.
