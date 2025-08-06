Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating life-threatening shooting in 9300 block of Bales

9300 Bales Avenue
Andrae Hannon | KSHB
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a shooting call in the 9300 block of Bales Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered one person with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

