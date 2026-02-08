Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating man’s death Saturday evening as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of a man Saturday evening as a homicide.

Officers were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the 8200 block of Troost on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police were directed to a convenience store, where they found a man suffering from unknown trauma to his head.

Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived to transport the victim to an area hospital.

The man later succumbed to his injuries.

At first, police said the incident was a death investigation. But after the hospital contacted detectives to inform them the victim had suffered a gunshot wound, the case was upgraded to a homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw anything or may have information to call 816-234-5043. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 816-474-TIPS.

