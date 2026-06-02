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Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating Monday evening homicide near 12th, Askew

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Will Shaw/KSHB 41
Homicide near 12th, Askew
12th and askew homicide.JPEG
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday evening.

The incident happened near 12th Street and Askew Avenue just after 6:40 p.m.

No word on what led to the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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