Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating shooting that left 2 men dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting late Saturday night that left two men dead.

Just before 11:30 p.m., KCPD officers were dispatched on a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Westport Road.

Upon arrival, they went into a business where they located two men who were unresponsive and suffering from gunshot trauma.

Officers immediately began rendering medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene.

One man, later identified by police as 18-year-old Jeron Jackson, was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff Sunday morning.

Another man, later identified by police as 24-year-old Rickey Cal, was declared dead on scene by medical personnel.

Police said it is not currently known what led up to the shooting, and no one is in police custody at this time.

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