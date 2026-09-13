Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating Sunday afternoon homicide in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred inside a residence in the Northland on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of North McGee Street on a shooting call.

According to police, a 911 caller said someone was shot inside a house in the area.

Once officers arrived, they were led inside a home where they found a man unresponsive.

Officers then called for emergency medical personnel, who responded and declared the man dead at the scene.

Police said responding officers detained an adult subject of interest inside the house for further investigation.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and one or more other people were inside the home when they had an interaction that escalated to gunfire, which struck the man who later died.

Detectives are not searching for any other suspects at this time, police said.

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