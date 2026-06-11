Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating Tuesday Northland death as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a death Tuesday in the Northland as a homicide after a ruling from the medical examiner.

Police were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 3800 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a dead body.

Officers found a woman with apparent bodily trauma, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by medics with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department, per KCPD.

A death investigation was launched. On Wednesday, the medical examiner notified KCPD the death was determined to be a homicide.

At this time, no one is in custody in connection with the incident and detectives are working to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.