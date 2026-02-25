Kansas City, Missouri, police investigating vandalism at Northland church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking into damage reported Tuesday at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, located at 7600 NW Barry Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The vandalism to the exterior of the church is believed to have happened between 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

A website was spray-painted in black on the front facade of the Northland church.

“No one should feel afraid while worshiping, and Christians in our community should be able to gather in peace,” KCMO Councilman Nathan Willett said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “I call for this to be investigated as not only a property crime, but also a hate crime.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call North Patrol Property Crimes at 816-413-3435 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477, if callers wish to remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing, per KCPD.

